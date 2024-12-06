Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Today Made A Shocking Remark, Compares 6 Cities | Viral Video

Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy in a shocker remark said that Calcutta (now Kolkata) would come first if it competes for world's garbage city. Reddy made the remark as he boasted living conditions in Hyderabad but listed out environmental issues being faced by the people in other major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Calcutta and Bengaluru. Speaking at the event, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said, “Today, you’re watching in TVs and in newspapers about Delhi that how there is an increase in air, sound pollution and holidays have been declared in Delhi. The situation is such that children are not able to go to school and they are being asked to study online at their residences. Employees are not able to go to office, situation is such that the Parliament is not able to run.”