Published Mar 20, 2024 at 10:45 PM IST
Sadhguru Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery At Delhi Hospital
Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, has undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after massive swelling and bleeding in his brain. According to the Isha Foundation, Sadguru was examined by Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals and was advised to undergo an MRI, where massive bleeding in his brain was detected.
