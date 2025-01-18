BREAKING: RG Kar Rape-Murder Accused Sanjay Roy Declared Guilty

In a major turn of events, Sanjay Roy, the accused in the high-profile RG Kar rape and murder case, has been declared guilty by a Kolkata Court. This landmark verdict marks a significant moment in the case, which has drawn widespread attention and ignited intense public debate across the nation. The judgment has far-reaching implications, and reactions from both the public and legal experts are expected to unfold in the coming hours. Stay tuned for further updates on the case, as more details emerge regarding the conviction and its aftermath.