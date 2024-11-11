Justice Sanjiv Khanna Takes Oath As CJI In The Presence Of PM Modi, DY Chandrachud

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been part of several landmark Supreme Court judgments, was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday. He was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He succeeds Justice DY Chandrachud, whose term as CJI ended on Friday. The Centre officially notified Justice Khanna’s appointment on October 24 following Chief Justice Chandrachud’s recommendation on October 16. Friday was the last working day of Justice DY Chandrachud as the CJI and he was given a rousing farewell by judges, lawyers and staff of the apex court and the high courts.