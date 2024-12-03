Shiv Sena Stalemate Continues Over Cabinet Berths | Mahayuti Government | Maharashtra Election

cDespite efforts to resolve the issue, the internal conflict persists, delaying the formation of a fully functional state government. Key leaders remain at odds over their respective shares in the cabinet, creating uncertainty within the party. The impasse has raised concerns about governance stability, with political observers closely watching how this dispute will be resolved. The Shiv Sena's leadership is under pressure to reach a compromise, as the deadlock threatens to disrupt the party's influence in the coalition government.