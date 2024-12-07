Sudha Murty's 'Caring' Gesture Praised in Rajya Sabha | Aviation Minister Calls Her 'Like a Mother'

A heartwarming moment in the Rajya Sabha captured widespread attention when Sudha Murty extended a kind gesture to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu by offering him a bottle of water. This simple yet thoughtful act stood out as a testament to Murty's compassionate nature, resonating deeply with those who witnessed it. The interaction highlighted the power of empathy and kindness, even in formal settings like the Parliament, where such moments are rare. It serves as a reminder of the importance of humanity and mutual care in fostering a more positive and respectful environment, regardless of the setting.