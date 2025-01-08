VIDEO: Swami Chidanand Saraswati's Brilliant Take On Significance Of Maha Kumbh I Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 8, 2025

The Mahakumbh Mahasammelan started with the soulful bhajans by Kanhaiya Mittal following which, Republic Bharat Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is discussing the importance and significance of the Mahakumbh Mela with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In his conversation with Arnab Goswami, UP CM talks about how the ‘Sanatan Parampara’ is the oldest tradition which cannot be compared with any other religion and how Kumbh and Mahakumbh are part of our traditional and cultural legacy.

