Terror Suspect Arrested With Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition in J&K Baramulla

In a major crackdown against terror outfits, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, arrested a terrorist associate and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition at Janbazpora Binner road in the Baramulla district. The terror suspect has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kulgam. According to the police, during the arrest of the accused, the security forces managed to recover one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 20 live rounds and other ammunition. The police stated that suspect Showkat Bhat was serving as the Imam at Hanjan Behibagh. The accused was missing from November 10.