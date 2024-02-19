Published Feb 19, 2024 at 11:17 AM IST
Three AAP Chandigarh councillors join BJP
Three AAP Chandigarh councillors join BJP, blame false promises made by the party for their decision. Punam Devi, Neha Musawat, and Gurcharan Kala joined BJP in the presence of party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde in Delhi. Various INDI alliance leaders and workers are shifting their loyalties and the opposition alliance is crumbling ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024
