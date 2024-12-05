Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan, Aditya L1 and More: List of Top ISRO Missions

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has made remarkable strides in space exploration with missions like Chandrayaan to the Moon, Mangalyaan to Mars, and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. The Aditya-L1 mission will study the Sun, while the Astrosat observatory enhances India's space astronomy capabilities. ISRO's RISAT satellites aid in Earth surveillance, and the Cartosat and Resourcesat missions focus on Earth observation. Key rocket families like PSLV and GSLV have successfully launched numerous satellites, including INSAT and GSAT, for communication. ISRO's achievements highlight India’s growing prowess in space technology and exploration.