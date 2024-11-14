US-President Elect Donald Trump Picks Matt Gaetz As His Attorney General

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general. “Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System,” Trump wrote Wednesday in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.” Gaetz, a Trump loyalist and conservative representative from Florida, had spent several days at Mar-a-Lago over the past week, two sources familiar with his plans told CNN, and he flew to Washington with Trump on his private plane Wednesday. He said in an X post on the heels of the announcement that it would “be an honor to serve” in the role. The selection, which will be subject to Senate approval once Gaetz is formally nominated by Trump, sets up the potential for a provocative confirmation process. If confirmed, Gaetz would take over the nation’s top law enforcement agency – the same one that pursued a yearslong sex-crimes investigation into the congressman. The Justice Department ultimately decided last year not to pursue criminal charges against him.