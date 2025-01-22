Published Jan 22, 2025 at 6:22 PM IST
Unmissable Yogi Video | Rides On Boat, Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam With His Cabinet
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, as well as other cabinet ministers, participated in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The Chief Minister held a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj before boarding a boat to take part in the sacred ritual. Sharing the moment on social media platform X, he posted a video of the ceremony, highlighting the spiritual significance of the event. The Maha Kumbh Mela attracts millions of devotees to Prayagraj for this revered occasion.