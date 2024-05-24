Published May 23, 2024 at 12:00 AM IST
Vande Bharat departure delayed by protesting families of Railway workers
A Vande Bharat train was briefly delayed from Jammu Tawi Railway Station due to a protest by families of railway staff residing in the colonies allegedly over a water crisis in the railway colonies.
