Published Mar 9, 2024 at 9:55 AM IST
Water Expert Shares Insight To Overcome Bengaluru Water Crisis
As Bengaluru reels under severe water crisis, water expert Raja Rao shared insight into how the city should aim to overcome the situation on March 8. He suggested that efforts should be made to identify all good-yielding borewells among other measures. He further said, “District and state authorities should identify the good-yielding borewells. How many borewells are there which can give you very good water? Once you're assured quality is good and quantity is available, identify all such good-yielding borewells in every city.”
