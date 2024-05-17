An FIR has also been registered in the Swati Maliwal assault case, naming Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Arvind Kejriwal. The assault took place at the chief minister's residence on May 13. Earlier, while addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ducked question on Swati Maliwal when confronted by media. While SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav sitting next to him said that there are more important thing to discuss.