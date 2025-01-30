VIDEO: Yamuna Water War: JP Nadda Attack AAP Govt Says, 'Aap-da Govt Fearmongering For Political Gain'

In a scathing attack on the AAP government, BJP National President JP Nadda has accused the Delhi government of fearmongering for political gain amid the ongoing Yamuna water crisis. Nadda slammed the AAP leadership for allegedly mismanaging the situation and using it to further its political agenda. With tensions rising between the Delhi and Haryana governments over the water supply, Nadda has raised questions about the state's preparedness and mismanagement of resources.