'RAZAKAR' Row Latest News: CM Yogi Takes On INDI Bloc | Mallikarjun Kharge

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the Congress to recognize the historical suffering endured by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s family during the violence of 1947. Addressing a rally, Adityanath alleged that Kharge’s village was burned down by the Razakars, leading to the tragic deaths of Kharge’s mother, aunt, and sister. The Chief Minister criticized Kharge for not addressing this painful chapter of his family’s history, urging the Congress leader to reflect on the atrocities and acknowledge the impact on his family.