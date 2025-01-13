sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST

Big Boost To Connectivity, PM Modi Inaugurates Z- MORH Tunnel | Ground Report From Sonmarg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel, now renamed the Sonamarg Tunnel, in Jammu and Kashmir. This strategic infrastructural project ensures all-weather connectivity to the picturesque Sonamarg tourist resort and serves as a vital link to Ladakh. The tunnel is expected to significantly enhance tourism and economic activity in the region by providing round-the-year access, even during harsh winter conditions. The project underscores the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and boosting connectivity in the region.

