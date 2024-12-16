VIDEO: Zakir Hussain Dies: Watch Late Tabla Maestro’s Most Memorable Performances

Legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 in a hospital in San Francisco, leaving a profound void in the world of music. Known for his unparalleled artistry and groundbreaking contributions to Indian classical and fusion music, Hussain succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family confirmed on Monday. Hussain had been hospitalised for two weeks and was moved to the ICU as his health declined. A virtuoso and cultural icon, he inspired countless musicians globally with his rhythm and creativity. Fans and fellow artists are paying tribute by revisiting his most memorable performances, which continue to showcase the magic of his craft and his enduring legacy.