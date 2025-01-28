Baba Siddique Murder Probe: Son Zeeshan Siddique Says, 'BJP Leader Mohit Kamboj Name In Diary'

Former MLA Zeeshan Siddique has named some builders and politicians in his statement to police, while urging them to consider issues of slum development projects in Bandra during the probe into the murder of his father and NCP leader Baba Siddique. "There are many developers who were in regular contact with my father. My father had the habit of writing a diary about his daily work. I learnt that around 5.30 pm to 6 pm (on the day of the murder) my dad was contacted on his WhatsApp by Mohit Kambhoj (a BJP worker). Mohit wanted to meet my father with regard to a project in Bandra by Mundra Builders," Zeeshan said in his statement to the police.