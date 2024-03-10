Videos
Published Mar 10, 2024 at 1:07 PM IST
Krystyna Pyszkova From The Czech Republic Crowned 'Miss World 2024'
Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic won the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant held in Mumbai on March 09. She was crowned by Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland in a grand ceremony attended by the who's who of showbiz, from Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani to Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui and actress Rubina Dilaik.
Published March 10th, 2024 at 13:07 IST
