External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has once again denied receiving any evidence implicating Indian nationals' involvement in the killing in Canada of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Responding to media queries here, Jaishankar stated, "I also read that another arrest has been made. If that person is an Indian national, then usually by consular practice, you inform the government or the embassy of the country of origin. But beyond that, we have long maintained that if anything, any event in Canada, any violence in Canada, has any evidence or information which is relevant to be investigated in India, we are open to investigating it."