Published Mar 21, 2024 at 10:34 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases Third List
With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 weeks away, BJP released its third list of candidates. The list includes 9 names from Tamil nadu including state party president Annamalai and former Telangana governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan. Tamil Nadu goes to vote in phase one of elections on April 19.
