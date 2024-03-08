Videos
Published Mar 8, 2024 at 5:21 PM IST
Mahashivratri Puja Begins At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
A Bhasma Aarti and morning Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple located in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Notably, on Mahashivratri, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped by devotees all across the country. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva married Maa Shakti, his divine consort, for a second time on this night.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 17:21 IST
