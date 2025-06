Meghalaya Murder Case: Uma Raghuvanshi, Raja's mother, believes there may be more persons involved in the murder case of Raja-Sonam Raghuvanshi and wants the death sentence for her son's assassins. She talks about their initial joy at having Sonam join the family and her final chat with Raja on May 23rd, emphasizing her surprise and unquestioning attitude right up until the very end. Without reservation, she declares, "I want justice for my kid. The accused ought to get severe punishment.