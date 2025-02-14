The Debate : Modi-Trump High-Stakes Washington Meet, What's On The Cards?

The global tariff war is likely to figure prominently as Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds his first bilateral with U.S President Donald Trump in his second term. Significantly, weeks ahead of the PM's visit, President Trump raised tariffs on all American steel and aluminium imports, directly impacting several countries including India. The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-India relations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Washington for one of the most anticipated bilateral meetings between the two nations. This meeting is expected to tackle several key areas of collaboration, with a special focus on trade, tariffs, and the evolving dynamics between Modi and Trump. Under President Donald Trump’s second term, India aims to strengthen its economic ties with the U.S., negotiating on trade imbalances, tariff structures, and securing better market access for Indian goods and services. The two leaders are likely to discuss trade agreements, investment opportunities, and technology partnerships that can foster mutual growth, particularly in sectors like defense, energy, and digital infrastructure.