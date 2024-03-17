Videos
Published Mar 17, 2024 at 11:16 AM IST
NSA Ajit Doval Recounts Discussion On Hamas War With Israeli Counterpart
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on March 16 spoke about his recent Israel visit. He talked about his interesting discussion with the Israeli NSA on Russia and Ukraine War. “He said you should be prepared for a surprise…But then he added, If you’re prepared, then it’s not a surprise.… Ukraine was surprised by what Russia did…but Russia was surprised by what happened...After that I think both of them were surprised,” said NSA Doval.
Published March 17th, 2024 at 11:16 IST
