Published May 15, 2024 at 9:43 AM IST
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Investigators probing the March collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore said in a preliminary report the cargo ship Dali experienced an electrical blackout about 10 hours before leaving the Port of Baltimore and yet again shortly before it slammed into the bridge and killed six construction workers. The report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board provides the most detailed account yet of the March 26 tragedy. The agency says a full investigation could take a year or more, the agency said.
