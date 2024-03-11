×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Mar 11, 2024 at 8:48 AM IST

Pune Airport Gets New Integrated Terminal Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building of Pune Airport. The new Integrated Terminal Building with enhanced capacity and world-class facilities will reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport. The new terminal integrated with the existing terminal, has a built-up area of 7,50,000 Sq.ft. with passenger handling capacity of 16 MPPA. 

 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Watch: Trump Blasts Biden Over Laken Riley’s Death

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

joe biden

Watch: Trump Blasts Biden

an hour ago
Winston Raymond Peters

Ahmedabad

an hour ago
PUNE AIRPORT

Pune Airport

an hour ago
Child falls into borewell in Delhi

Here's How The Events Unf

16 hours ago
biden

Biden Vs Trump In Georgia

17 hours ago
acharya pramod krishnam

Expelled Congress Leader

18 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Desperate

18 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

19 hours ago
Meet Miss World 2024 Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova

Meet Miss World 2024

20 hours ago
Krystyna Pyszkova

Krystyna Pyszkova From Th

21 hours ago
ashwini vaishnaw and pm modi

Union Minister Ashwini

a day ago
delhi borewell

Person Falls Into 40-Foot

a day ago
J&K: Bandipora Administration Turns Village Into Book Village

J&K's Book Village

a day ago
From Mumbai's Dharavi To OTA Chennai: Lt Umesh Keelu Shares His Inspiring Journey

Umesh Keelu Shares Story

a day ago
Veer Savarkar

Exclusive With Randeep

a day ago
pm modi to visit arunachal pradesh

PM Modi Expresses

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
joe biden
Watch: Trump Blasts Biden Over Laken Riley’s Death
Videosan hour ago
Winston Raymond Peters
New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Ahmedabad
Videosan hour ago
PUNE AIRPORT
Pune Airport Gets New Integrated Terminal Building
Videosan hour ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

joe biden
05:15
Watch: Trump Blasts Biden Over Laken Riley’s Death
Videosan hour ago
Winston Raymond Peters
00:44
New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Ahmedabad
Videosan hour ago
PUNE AIRPORT
04:25
Pune Airport Gets New Integrated Terminal Building
Videosan hour ago
Child falls into borewell in Delhi
03:00
Here's How The Events Unfolded In The Delhi Borewell Tragedy | Watch
Videos16 hours ago
biden
03:49
Biden And Trump Take On Each Other At Georgia Face-off
Videos17 hours ago
acharya pramod krishnam
00:21
Expelled Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Talks About The Cause O
Videos18 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal
04:00
Kejriwal's Desperate Attempt to Fetch Votes
Videos18 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal
00:44
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Anticipates Another ED Summon, Claims Delhi Gov
Videos19 hours ago
Meet Miss World 2024 Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova
03:36
Meet Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova
Videos20 hours ago
Krystyna Pyszkova
00:58
Krystyna Pyszkova From The Czech Republic Crowned 'Miss World 2024'
Videos21 hours ago
ashwini vaishnaw and pm modi
03:24
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishaw Highlights The Vision Of PM Modi Of Creat
Videosa day ago
delhi borewell
03:05
Person Falls Into 40-Foot Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Nea
Videosa day ago
J&K: Bandipora Administration Turns Village Into Book Village
03:42
Bandipora Administration Turns Village Into Book Village
Videosa day ago
From Mumbai's Dharavi To OTA Chennai: Lt Umesh Keelu Shares His Inspiring Journey
03:18
Lt Umesh Keelu Shares His Inspiring Journey
Videosa day ago
Veer Savarkar
15:23
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Was Not A Mafiveer: Randeep Hooda | Exclusive
Videosa day ago
pm modi to visit arunachal pradesh
00:35
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over Attending All Northeastern States
Videos2 days ago
PM MODI IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH
00:34
WATCH: PM Modi Promotes The Vision Of 'Ashta Lakshmi' For Development Of
Videos2 days ago
Sela Tunnel, Arunachal Pradesh
00:42
WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Sela Tunnel In
Videos2 days ago
Veer Savarkar
00:25
What Drove Randeep Hooda To Make A Movie On Veer Savarkar ? | Watch
Videos2 days ago
Mahesh Bhupathi
00:00
Doubles Great Mahesh Bhupathi Praises Rohan Bopanna On Becoming The olde
Videos2 days ago
rajeev chandrashekher
00:41
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi After Congress Announce
Videos2 days ago
Francis Ngannou
01:06
Ngannou unwilling to give up boxing
Videos2 days ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami
55:07
Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections
Videos2 days ago
india and maldives
03:01
Former Maldivian President Nasheed On India’s Boycott Maldives Call, Say
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo