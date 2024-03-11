Published Mar 11, 2024 at 8:48 AM IST
Pune Airport Gets New Integrated Terminal Building
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building of Pune Airport. The new Integrated Terminal Building with enhanced capacity and world-class facilities will reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport. The new terminal integrated with the existing terminal, has a built-up area of 7,50,000 Sq.ft. with passenger handling capacity of 16 MPPA.
