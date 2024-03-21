PM Modi will embark on a State Visit to Bhutan from March 21-22. The visit aims to strengthen India-Bhutan bilateral ties emphasising the Neighbourhood First Policy. The Himalayan nation has geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state visit. Meanwhile, the people of Bhutan are all excited to welcome ‘most popular’ global leader PM Modi. During the visit, PM Modi will meet the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.