Published Mar 10, 2024 at 12:50 PM IST
A person fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here in the early hours of Sunday and a rescue operation is underway. No information about the details of the individual have been revealed till the latest reports came in. Rescue operation is underway as fire tenders too arrived at the spot.
