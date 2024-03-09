Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam today. This is the first-ever visit by any PM of the country to the Unesco World Heritage Site. He had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state. Further, he reached Arunachal Pradesh and inaugurated Sela tunnel along with developmental projects worth 55,600 crores in Northeast.