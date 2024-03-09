Published Mar 9, 2024 at 5:22 PM IST
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over Attending All Northeastern States
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam today. This is the first-ever visit by any PM of the country to the Unesco World Heritage Site. He had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state. Further, he reached Arunachal Pradesh and inaugurated Sela tunnel along with developmental projects worth 55,600 crores in Northeast.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam today. This is the first-ever visit by any PM of the country to the Unesco World Heritage Site. He had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state. Further, he reached Arunachal Pradesh and inaugurated Sela tunnel along with developmental projects worth 55,600 crores in Northeast.