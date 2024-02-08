Videos
Published Jan 12, 2024 at 3:42 PM IST
PM Modi to fast for 11 days ahead of Ram mandir inauguration
PM Modi has announced his decision to go on an 11 day fast ahead of attending the Ram Temple inauguration Ayodhya on January 22. The Indian Prime Minister shared his thoughts on the upcoming Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, and said in a podcast that there are some rituals to be followed before the consecration and keeping those in mind he will fast for 11 days.
