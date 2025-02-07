VIDEO: ACB At Kejriwal’s Residence, Aims To Record Statement On Bribery Charge | AAP

ACB At Kejriwal’s Residence: Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Friday recommended an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe into Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that the BJP was offering Rs 15 crore to 16 AAP MLAs to switch to the saffron party, ahead of the counting of votes in Delhi. The ACB team arrived at the residences of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Mukesh Ahlawat to seek proof of their allegations. The development comes on the eve of the declaration of results in the Assembly polls.