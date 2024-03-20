The political split in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) first family is out in the open as party founder Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law Sita Soren switched to the BJP on March 19. Sita Soren, wife of late Durga Soren. accused the JMM leadership of neglecting her. This comes as Shibu Soren's other bahu and Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana is emerging as the party's voice as it gears up for the Lok Sabha polls.