Published Mar 12, 2024 at 4:44 PM IST
After Gyanvapi, ASI To Survey Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala Temple
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 11 gave permission for the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal-Maula Mosque complex in Dhar. While speaking on the verdict, Advocate Hari Shankar Jain said that a report is to be submitted within six weeks.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 11 gave permission for the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal-Maula Mosque complex in Dhar. While speaking on the verdict, Advocate Hari Shankar Jain said that a report is to be submitted within six weeks.
