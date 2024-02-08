Videos
Published Jan 12, 2024 at 2:36 PM IST
Watch: PM Modi Cleans Kala Ram Mandir Premises In Nashik
Nashik: Days before the big 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed at the Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik and took part in cleaning the premises of the mandir.

