Published May 15, 2024 at 8:06 PM IST
Amit Shah vows to take Pok back, says let Congress be scared
Amit Shah addressed a public rally at Hooghly in West Bengal. While addressing, Shah Gave it back to Farooq Abdullah and Mani Shankar Aiyar for supporting Pakistan and mentioned about 'Naya Kashmir' under NDA era.
