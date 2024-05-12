Videos
Published May 12, 2024 at 4:52 PM IST
Anurag Thakur Shows Mirror To Arvind Kejriwal
Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal, Anurag Thakur said that his bail was not a matter to celebrate. He pointed to the irony that Kejriwal who entered politics to eradicate corruption was deep in corruption charges himself.
Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal, Anurag Thakur said that his bail was not a matter to celebrate. He pointed to the irony that Kejriwal who entered politics to eradicate corruption was deep in corruption charges himself.
Published May 12th, 2024 at 16:52 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.