sb.scorecardresearch

Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Election Results | Trudeau Vs Trump | Trump 2.0 | US Plane Crash | Maha Kumbh |
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Arnab's Analysis: Is Haryana Wave Reflecting In Delhi Election Results?
Published Feb 8, 2025 at 12:04 PM IST

VIDEO: Arnab's Analysis: Is Haryana Wave Reflecting In Delhi Election Results?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged past the majority mark in early trends, signaling a strong performance in the national capital. However, after making a comeback, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is trailing again. As counting progresses, the battle for Delhi remains intense, with AAP striving to defend its stronghold and BJP pushing for a historic victory. Stay tuned for real-time updates on the high-stakes electoral showdown.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share