VIDEO: Arnab's Analysis: Is Haryana Wave Reflecting In Delhi Election Results?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged past the majority mark in early trends, signaling a strong performance in the national capital. However, after making a comeback, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is trailing again. As counting progresses, the battle for Delhi remains intense, with AAP striving to defend its stronghold and BJP pushing for a historic victory. Stay tuned for real-time updates on the high-stakes electoral showdown.