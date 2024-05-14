Videos
Published May 12, 2024 at 4:49 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Addresses AAP MLAs, Alleges Political Conspiracy
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed AAP MLAs at his residence. During the address he alleged that the reigning BJP tried to break his MLAs but failed. The leader is out on bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.
Published May 12th, 2024 at 16:49 IST
