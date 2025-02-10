VIDEO: After Huge Loss In Delhi Election, Arvind Kejriwal Calls Meeting Of AAP Punjab MLAs On 11 Th Feb

After a crushing defeat in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has summoned all Punjab MLAs and ministers for a crucial meeting on February 11 in the national capital. The meeting comes amid Congress' claim that 30 AAP MLAs in Punjab are in touch with them. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is already in Delhi, and Kejriwal will chair the meeting to assess the situation and strategize the party’s next move. With rising political turmoil, AAP is now focusing on damage control to prevent defections and maintain its grip on Punjab.