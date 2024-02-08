Videos
Published Feb 7, 2024 at 2:21 PM IST
BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament
The Bharatiya Janata Party workers and leaders protested against the Karnataka state government in Karnataka and Delhi saying that they were misusing the funds given by the central government. Meanwhile the Karnataka Congress is protesting in the national capital over improper allocation of funds. BJP| Karnataka congress
