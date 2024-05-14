Videos
Published May 14, 2024 at 8:27 AM IST
Former Deputy Chief Minister Of Bihar Sushil Modi Passes Away At 72
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 at AIIMS Delhi on the night of May 13. The leader was battling cancer.
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 at AIIMS Delhi on the night of May 13. The leader was battling cancer.
Published May 14th, 2024 at 08:27 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Rishi Sunak Sounds Global Alarm
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.