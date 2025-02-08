BJP vs AAP: Who Will Emerge Victorious In The Battle For Delhi Assembly Election Results?

The stage is set for a high-stakes political showdown as the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway. The battle lines are drawn—will the AAP secure a historic fourth term, or will the BJP reclaim power in the national capital after 27 years? With the Congress fighting for relevance after back-to-back washouts, the contest has intensified. Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge, challenging AAP’s decade-long dominance since 2015. Early trends will start trickling in soon, but a clearer picture is expected to emerge by 12 PM. With 70 seats up for grabs, every vote counts, and every lead matters! Stay locked in for live, razor-sharp updates.