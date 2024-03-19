Published Mar 19, 2024 at 9:27 AM IST
BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Shakti' Remark
While speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress party is constantly trying to harm Hindus and Sanatana. He further said, “Everyday, a new product comes out of Congress and Rahul Gandhi's 'nafrat ki dukaan'. Rahul Gandhi is saying that he wants to fight 'Shakti'...The Congress party is constantly trying to harm Hindus and Sanatana."
