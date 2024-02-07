Videos
Published Jan 31, 2024 at 8:55 PM IST
ED arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Champai Soren to be the new CM
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Soren has resigned and Champai Soren will be the next Chief Minister.
