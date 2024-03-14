Videos
BRS workers allegedly kidnap their own ex-MLA planning to join BJP
High drama was witnessed in Warangal at the residence of former BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh after he hinted at joining the BJP. Aroori Ramesh was to address the media to announce his decision to quit the BRS when former BRS Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and others landed at his house to persuade him against joining the BJP. A few minutes later, he was seen being taken in a car. However, moments later, BJP workers arrived at the location, blocked Rao's car and dragged Ramesh out of the vehicle.
